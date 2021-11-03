Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.70

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.