JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,531,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

