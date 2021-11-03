John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 17,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.