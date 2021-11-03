John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,466. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $40,028,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

