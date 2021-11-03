JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.63. 3,671,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

