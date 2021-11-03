JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of HBT Financial worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.