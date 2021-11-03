JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,790 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

