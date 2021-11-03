JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,088 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

