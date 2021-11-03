JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Sets New 12-Month High at $376.53

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376.53 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 374.86 ($4.90), with a volume of 18328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The company has a market cap of £604.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

