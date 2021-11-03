Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE KAI traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,120. Kadant has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

