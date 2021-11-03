KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $108,420.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

