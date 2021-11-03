KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $108,420.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.