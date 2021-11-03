Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.02

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.02 and last traded at $146.06, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

