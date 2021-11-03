KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $270.07 or 0.00428415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $166.80 million and $2.11 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

