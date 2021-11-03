Kevin T. Conroy Sells 16,922 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,546. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.