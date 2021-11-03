Kevin T. Conroy Sells 16,922 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,546. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

