KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

BC stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81. Brunswick has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

