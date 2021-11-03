KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTLS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.36 and a beta of 0.61. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Materialise by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Materialise by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

