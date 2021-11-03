KeyCorp Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

