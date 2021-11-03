Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.44. 4,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $185.41.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

