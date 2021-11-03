Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

KFRC traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,457. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

