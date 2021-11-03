KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.17

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 10276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 740,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 846,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

