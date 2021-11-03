KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.17

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 10276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

