KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Natixis raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 135.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 46,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.