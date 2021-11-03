Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.74 and a beta of 1.72. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $170.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.