L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

