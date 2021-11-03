L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

