Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.49. The stock had a trading volume of 538,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,396. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average of $281.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

