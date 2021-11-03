Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 836.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 185,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

