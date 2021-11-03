Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

