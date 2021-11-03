Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $16,569.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 156,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,276. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.