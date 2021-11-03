LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $30.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of LZ opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

