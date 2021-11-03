Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

