Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

