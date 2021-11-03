Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.40.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

