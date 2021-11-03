Liberum Capital Raises Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Price Target to GBX 290

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

LON CHRY opened at GBX 248.98 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.50. Chrysalis Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Tim Cruttenden acquired 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

