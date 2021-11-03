Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.38. Transglobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
