Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.38. Transglobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

