Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.88. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 24,978 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $90.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,338 shares of company stock worth $191,667. 52.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

