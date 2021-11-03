Lightning Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Lightning has a total market cap of $45.93 million and $525,699.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.