Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.10% of Limbach worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

LMB opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.