Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.02

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 18814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

