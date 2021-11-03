Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 533,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,492. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $831.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

