Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

