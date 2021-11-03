LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. LINKA has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,670.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00219672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00097858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

