LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. 47,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

