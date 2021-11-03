loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of LDI opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

