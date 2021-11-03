loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $12.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

In other news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

