Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.88.

LOGI opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

