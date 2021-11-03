Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,625.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 156.5% higher against the dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $6,625.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.84 or 0.00330140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.