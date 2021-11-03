Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Increased to GBX 375 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Loungers stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £282.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.18.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

