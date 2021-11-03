LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,673 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.