LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

