Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 4,283 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67.

LYFT stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,713,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,366. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

